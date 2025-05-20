Las Vegas Aces: Megan Gustafson | 5/20/25

Megan Gustafson of the Las Vegas Aces opens up about growing up in Port Wing, Wisconsin—a town so small everyone knows your name—and how that tight-knit community shaped her competitive spirit. She shares heartwarming tales of Pancake, her energetic corgi who’s become the team’s unofficial mascot, complete with goofy photo ops and post-game cuddles.

Then Megan teases her “top-secret” writing project, hinting at memoir nuggets and life lessons beyond basketball. From childhood pick-up games on frozen lakes to turning pro in the WNBA, this candid chat with Elliott reveals the girl behind the powerhouse, proving there’s much more to Megan Gustafson than just points and rebounds.