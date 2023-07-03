House of Blues Gospel Brunch | 7/3/23

We may live in “Sin City," but church is coming to the strip, as Gospel Brunch returns to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and will continue every Sunday this year.

This celebration of gospel music is sure to help wipe away your troubles and leave you inspired.

Patti Pennington, Gospel Brunch Emcee, joined us to discuss what you can expect from the event along with the music group, Sons of Soul, who performed a gospel medley.

House of Blues Gospel Brunch has been a staple of Sunday morning family entertainment around the country for more than two decades.

Featuring a rotating cast of the area’s biggest and brightest gospel and R&B talents, guests will enjoy traditional and contemporary gospel songs.

The all-you-can-eat Gospel Brunch is a non-denominational, immersive celebration of gospel music to help wipe away your troubles and leave you inspired. With a buffet menu that is ever evolving, the Gospel Brunch menu includes southern specialties and morning feast favorites.