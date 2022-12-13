Hope For The City | 12/13/22

It is a Christmas lights drive through experience for kids in need. Kids receive warm clothing, food for the holidays and Christmas presents. Last year Hope For The City helped over 80,000 kids in Las Vegas with basic essentials, like food, clothing and school supplies. This year we are aiming to help over 100,000 kids. We are asking people to help kids this Christmas by giving a gift of $50. This will enable us to give a child a magical holiday experience, warm clothing, and much needed food.

The event takes place Dec. 14 and 16.

For more information you can visit HopeForTheCity.tv