ELEHEAR | 1/9/26

At CES 2026, ELEHEAR is changing how people think about hearing aids by making them feel more like everyday tech than medical devices.
Why Hearing Aids Are Finally Going Mainstream
More than a billion people worldwide live with hearing loss, yet fewer than one in five who could benefit from hearing aids actually use them. Cost, stigma, and complicated clinical processes have kept many from adopting technology that could dramatically improve daily life.

Managing Director David Hogan explains how ELEHEAR is rethinking hearing aids as over-the-counter, AI-powered devices designed to blend seamlessly into everyday routines. With features like advanced sound processing, real-time translation, and sleek consumer-friendly design, ELEHEAR aims to close the gap between access and adoption.

At CES 2026, the company is showing how hearing technology can finally meet people where they are—socially, technologically, and emotionally.

