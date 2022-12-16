Ebay | 12/15/22

According to a new Small Business Report that surveyed more than 2,600 eBay sellers globally, 45% of business owners with storefronts on eBay were identified as “accidental entrepreneurs,” who turned their passion into a business without necessarily intending to start one. And those hobbyist-turned-entrepreneurs are “accidentally” building businesses that benefit from a global reach, a sustainable platform, and access to all, including 15% surveyed who self-identified as having a disability.

