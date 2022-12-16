Watch Now
Ebay | 12/15/22

Small business owner shares secrets to their online resale success and offers tips for supporting or starting a small business this holiday season. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:39 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 13:39:45-05

According to a new Small Business Report that surveyed more than 2,600 eBay sellers globally, 45% of business owners with storefronts on eBay were identified as “accidental entrepreneurs,” who turned their passion into a business without necessarily intending to start one. And those hobbyist-turned-entrepreneurs are “accidentally” building businesses that benefit from a global reach, a sustainable platform, and access to all, including 15% surveyed who self-identified as having a disability.

