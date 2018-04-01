Target: $5 gift card when you spend $25 on Easter items

Easter is almost here—are your baskets ready?

There are tons of cute baskets, colored “grasses,” plastic eggs, napkins and other Easter decor included in this deal. If you’re shopping online, simply add $25 worth of qualifying items to your cart and you’ll be sent a $5 gift card. You can score free two-day shipping when you spend at least $35 or use your Target REDcard.

Good news: This deal is also good in stores, too!

Target is also offering a deal on candy bunnies (both in stores and online): When you buy three, you’ll get one free.

