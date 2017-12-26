Hundreds of recalls happen every year, and across various sectors. The recall notices could be affecting everything from the car in your garage to the food in your fridge to the appliances that you rely upon every day.

Potential health and safety issues trigger the recalls, so no doubt they’re important. But did you know that only 10 percent of consumers follow up on recalls each year? That’s because consumers either never hear about the recall or, if they do, they might consider the recall remedy to be too inconvenient, according to Don Huber, the director of product safety for Consumer Reports.

Here’s five important home and appliance recalls that happened in 2017, in case you missed them earlier.

1. Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador Dishwashers

Power cords on these dishwashers can overheat, causing the dishwashers to catch on fire. The first recall in October 2015 covered 149,000 units. Then, two years later in 2017, BSH Home Appliance recalled an additional 408,000 dishwashers sold under the Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air, Thermador and Kenmore Elite brands.

What to do: Consumers can call BSH Home Appliances toll-free at 888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST any day. Or you can visit the following websites:

Bosch notices: www.bosch-home.com/us and click on Service, then Safety Notices

Gaggenau notices: www.gaggenau.com/us and click on Support, then Safety Notices

Jenn-Air notices: www.jennair.com and click on product recalls at the bottom of the page

Thermador notices: www.thermador.com and click on Customer Care, then Safety Notices

Find more information here.

2. Playtex Children’s Plates and Bowls

About 3.6 million of these children’s plates and bowls were recalled in the United States because the clear plastic layer over the graphics could potentially peel or bubble from the surface, causing a choking hazard for young children.

What to do: Call Playtex toll-free at 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go online at www.playtexproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Find more information here.

3. Martha Stewart Whiteware Cake Knife and Server Sets

This servingware was recalled after Macy’s received four reports of the handles on the knife and server breaking, resulting in lacerations, including some cuts that required stitches. The recall affects about 19,000 server sets.

What to do: If you purchased this product from a Macy’s store, you can return it for a full refund. You can also contact Macy’s toll-free at 888-257-5949 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET seven days a week or online at www.macys.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Find more information here.

4. West Elm Industrial Task Table Lamps

It was discovered that the electrical wires running through these lamps can fray or be cut by the lamp’s adjustable base, posing an electrical shock risk. More than 43,000 units were recalled. While West Elm received 24 reports of the lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot, there weren’t any reports of injuries noted.

What to do: Contact West Elm at 866-577-9276 or westelm.com for a full refund, including return shipping.

Find more information here.

5. Saber Gas Grills

About 18,800 of these grills were recalled because the grill’s LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in gas leaks and flames bursting from the burner knobs. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers. Saber Grills received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair, according to the recall.

What to do: Contact Saber Grills at 866-671-7988 or at recall.sabergrills.com for a free repair kit with installation instructions.

Find more information here.

Of course, our list isn’t 100 percent comprehensive! So keep an eye out for other recalls you might not be aware of from 2017.