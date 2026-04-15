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Consumer Connection
Consumer Connection
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Bitcoin payments expand in Las Vegas as more businesses turn to digital currency
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Las Vegas man loses $1,000 in car deposits without buying a vehicle
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Record-breaking holiday travel puts pressure on rental car availability
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Gas prices drop just in time for holiday travel in Las Vegas
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Henderson woman faces sticker shock as auto repair bill nears $3,000
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Las Vegas locals plan big trips in 2026 as travel deals take Off
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Local rebuilds credit as experts warn tougher borrowing conditions on the way
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Nevada sees gas prices decrease, but still falls short of low national average
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