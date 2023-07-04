Man steals forklift, rams into parked car and kills woman who flees

A woman is dead after a man stole a forklift from a home improvement store and rammed it into her parked car while she was inside.

Charles County, Maryland police arrested 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown for the crime, which occurred in the early hours of July 2.

At 12:40 a.m. that morning, officers responded to a burglary and theft at a local Lowe's Home Improvement store where Brown had allegedly broken in and stolen the forklift and rammed it through the rear gates, according to a news release.

Brown then entered the parking lot of a Home Depot where he rammed into a sleeping woman's parked car, prompting her to run from the scene. The suspect followed her, then ran her over with the forklift. He proceeded to steal her car and flee.

The woman was later identified as 73-year-old Gloristine Pinkney, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Brown later that night. Pinkney's car had been found near his house.

Authorities said that Pinkney and Brown, both from Waldorf, did not know each other, and the cause for the crime was not immediately known.

Brown is now charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other charges. He is being held without bond.

