Lindsay Lohan and husband announce they are expecting their first child

Lindsay Lohan dropped some big news: She is expecting her first baby!

That’s right, the star of “The Parent Trap” is about to become a parent.

Lohan shared the pregnancy announcement on her social media accounts, including Instagram and Facebook. The adorable photo features a white onesie with the words “Coming soon…” emblazoned on the front.

“We are blessed and so excited!” Lohan captioned the photo along with a series of emojis, including a baby and a bottle.

The 36-year-old Lohan tagged her husband, financier Bader Shammas, in her Instagram post about the baby news.

In July 2022, People magazine confirmed the couple’s marriage after Lohan referred to Shammas as her husband on social media.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she wrote in a Facebook post on July 2, 2022. “He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything.”

There’s no confirmation about Lohan’s due date at this time.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!

