Why Gen Z is being forced to give up their pets more than other age groups

A new report from Lending Tree says many Americans are getting priced out of owning a pet, with 25% of Gen Zers surrendering a pet because they could no longer afford to care for it.

Almost a quarter of pet owners — 23% — say they’ve considered going petless due to costs, and 39% say they won’t own a pet again in the future, according to the report.

Financial consultant Eric Wilson joined Scripps News Weekend to discuss some tips for dealing with the unexpected costs of pet ownership.

"From shampoos to cages and dog houses and that doesn't even include vet visits and shots and things like that, you've got to do your homework to be a pet owner today," said Wilson.

He said if you're interested in owning a pet, it costs an average of $100 per month to care for it.

Look for discounted pet clinics, consider pet insurance, research different foods and be intentional with finding ways to save money, Wilson said.

