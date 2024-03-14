Las Vegas police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect at shopping center, expect closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot and killed by police after he robbed someone outside Target, LVMPD says.

He was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery and the shots were fired during an on-foot pursuit between police and the subject, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo at 8 p.m.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, SR-592/Flamingo Road is closed in both directions from Maryland Parkway to Cambridge Street. There is no timeline on when those roads could reopen.

Updated: ROAD CLOSED on SR-592/Flamingo Rd Both Directions from Maryland Pkwy to Cambridge St. All Lanes Closed. 🚧 https://t.co/nbrNWChCkh — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) March 14, 2024

No further details have been released, as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 staff will continue to update it as new details become available.