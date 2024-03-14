Watch Now
Las Vegas police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect at shopping center, expect closures

OIS - 3/13/24
Posted at 8:14 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 00:57:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot and killed by police after he robbed someone outside Target, LVMPD says.

He was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery and the shots were fired during an on-foot pursuit between police and the subject, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo at 8 p.m.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, SR-592/Flamingo Road is closed in both directions from Maryland Parkway to Cambridge Street. There is no timeline on when those roads could reopen.

No further details have been released, as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 staff will continue to update it as new details become available.

