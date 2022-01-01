Kay McCabe joined KTNV in May 2022 as a multimedia journalist. She comes from Montgomery, AL where she worked as a multimedia journalist and fill-in morning co-anchor since August 2020.

Kay is a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee (Go Vols!), where she spent her time outside of the books working for the SEC Network, interning with ESPNU, the NBA, and local news stations. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where she was initiated at UT in April 2019.

As an Atlanta native, though she has lived in over 9 states with her mother in the military, Kay loves spending time with her sister, mom, and nephew.

She is extremely excited to be in Las Vegas, and get to know the community and people of this amazing city!