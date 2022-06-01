Justine Verastigue is a digital content producer for the ABC affiliate station in Las Vegas, Nevada, KTNV Channel 13 Action News.

Justine grew up in Las Vegas since 2012 after moving from southern California. Prior to California, Justine lived in Arkansas and was born in the Philippines in 2000.

Justine started working at KTNV as a member of the production team in August 2021 working as an audio engineer. In February 2022, Justine moved to the digital side of the newsroom.

Justine is currently attending college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She is studying Journalism and Media Studies with an emphasis in Visual Production.

Justine has four dogs that she loves, and also loves spending time with her family. She also spends her free time playing video games and catching up with friends.

You can get in touch with her by email at justine.verastigue@ktnv.com.