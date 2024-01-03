Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Epstein allegations

Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel is firing back at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers over comments the NFL star made tying him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On a recent episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers referenced a to-be-released list of the convicted sex offender's alleged associates, saying that "a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel" hope the names aren't made public. McAfee added that the dig was aimed at Kimmel because of a clip the late-night host recently aired on his show, in which he mocked Rodgers and called him a "tin foil hatter" for previous remarks the athlete made about the Epstein list.

Nonetheless, Kimmel fired back at Rodgers online and seemingly threatened legal action.

"... for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality," Kimmel said Tuesday on social media. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

The list of names Rodgers was referencing was included in a 2015 civil lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, filed by a woman who claims she was one of the late financier's sex-trafficking victims. Several prominent figures, including celebrities, politicians, and a former president are expected to appear on the list, which is due to be released sometime this month.

Rodgers, who appeared in only one game for the Jets this season before suffering an achilles injury, has not yet responded to Kimmel's threats of legal action. But McAfee opened his show Wednesday with an attempt to calm the waters.

"I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position," McAfee said. "But I think Aaron was just trying to talk s*** ... hopefully those two will just be able to settle this."

Epstein, who's at the center of the entire controversy, died on Aug. 10, 2019, when he hung himself inside a New York City jail cell where he was awaiting trial.

