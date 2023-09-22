Instead of dropping PSAs, this federal agency dropped an album

The government agency responsible for promoting product safety has dropped an album — and it kind of slaps.

This week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission ditched their regular public service announcements and released a free album titled “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We.”

It features six songs across a span of genres, all with a safety focus in mind.

There’s a reggaeton track about making sure your smoke alarms are working. A pop song reminding consumers “death by firework is bad.”

“Protect Ya Noggin’” is a hip-hop track that talks about helmet safety, and was even recorded in a Spanish version. And there's an instrumental number titled “Beats To Relax/Be Safe To.”

Each song has safety information and data to correspond with it on the website. The artists are all anonymous.

You can download the free album here. Just use caution when playing these fire tracks.

