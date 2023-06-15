Farmhouse-style TV stands are up to 60% off at Walmart right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Would you describe your interior design tastes as simple, practical and possessing a certain rustic charm? Then you’d probably love a farmhouse-style TV stand, and Walmart’s got several of them on sale for up to 60% off right now.

This Farmhouse TV Stand of reclaimed barn wood is for TVs up to 65 inches. Its cabinets have a functional sliding barn door, and the rear of the unit has cord management features to corral your TV and stereo wires. There are also adjustable shelves and open and closed storage in this cabinet, which measures 28 by 58 by 16 inches when assembled.

But the best part is the price: This cabinet is on sale for $168.98 (down from a hefty $409). It comes in six colors. And out of more than 1,680 reviews, this cabinet averages 4.3 out of 5 stars.

“We are absolutely dumbfounded by how much this made a difference in our living room!” wrote customer Shawna. “It took a little while putting it together but the quality is amazing and was extremely easy to assemble!”

Another stylish option that reflects the aesthetics of rural architecture is the Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand which is also for TVs up to 65 inches. This cabinet, which measures 24 by 58 by 16 inches when assembled and weighs 87 pounds, is also on sale at a price of $136 (down from $339). It comes in seven different wood finishes.

Out of more than 3,200 reviews, it averages 4.1 out of 5 stars. Many mentioned that it was moderately difficult to assemble but not impossible.

The Twin Star unit is on sale for $168 (down from $289.99). It works for TVs up to 60 inches and has measurements of 54 by 15.5 by 32 inches. This unit comes in five attractive wood finishes and has barn doors that slide on a metal rail. The cabinets have two adjustable shelves and there’s an open shelf area.

Out of more than 600 reviews, it averages 4.4 out of 5 stars. Fans liked that it was relatively easy to assemble and looked great.

