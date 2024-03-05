Facebook and Instagram are down; thousands affected in outage

Social media users on Meta's platforms are having trouble accessing their accounts.

The outage is affecting thousands of users on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Threads.

The problems are impacting the platforms' apps and websites.

More than 500,000 people reported issues accessing Facebook as of 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Downdetector, which monitors online outages. Nearly 85,000 users reported issues accessing Instagram.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the company is working to fix the issues.

“We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Stone said on X.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

On X, the phrases "Facebook and Instagram" and #FacebookDown were trending Tuesday morning.

On Facebook, many users say they have been logged out of their accounts and can’t log back in. On Instagram, some users reported that their feed was not refreshing. Others on Threads were met with a blank white screen.

Users said they initially feared their accounts were hacked.

"FB and IG are down. I just freaked out thinking my accounts were hacked," said Kelly Bazzle on X.

Scripps News has reached out to Meta for more information.

