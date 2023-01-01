Erika Caturay

Erika brings almost ten years of experience working in the television industry.

Three of those years she worked as a meteorologist for KRON 4 News in San Francisco. She also did some traffic reporting. Currently, Erika does freelance weather forecasting for KTNV weekends.

Prior to working at KRON, Erika forecasted the weather at a CBS affiliate television station in Arizona. She also worked on-air at an NBC affiliate television station in California.

Before her career in weather, she did news anchoring, reporting, producing, web, social media, and assignment desk jobs.

She’s also appeared on shows that aired on MCTV and EATV.

In 2014, Erika worked at ABC 7 Bay Area where she produced some episodes of Beyond the Headlines. She also spent time at ABS-CBN’s The Filipino Channel prior.