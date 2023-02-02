Dr Pepper adds a new flavor to their permanent lineup

Dr Pepper has added a brand-new flavor to their beverage line that is reminiscent of old school soda flavors.

New Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is made with the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper, then swirled with strawberry flavor and a “smooth, creamy” finish. The new flavor is in stores now in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles in both regular and zero sugar varieties.

The brand says the new flavor is the only strawberries and cream-flavored dark soda in stores right now. And unlike some flavors that are only around for a season, the Strawberries & Cream is a permanent addition to Dr Pepper’s lineup, so you don’t need to rush out and grab it right away.

Dr Pepper

The Strawberries & Cream flavor follows Dr Pepper’s launch of Cream Soda in 2020, which is still on store shelves and also comes in regular and zero sugar.

Other Dr Pepper flavors over the years that are no longer available include dark berry, FANtastic Chocolate and bourbon. They also had another cream-inspired flavor that had a very limited run and was only available via a giveaway last year.

Dr Pepper Berries & Cream first launched in in 2006, but was discontinued within months. Filled with notes of blueberry, raspberry and vanilla, the brand brought it back in 2022, giving away just 582 cans.

For Dr Pepper fans that would love the taste in more than just a soda, the brand even ventured into foods a bit with licorice, cotton candy, cake and baked beans.

While some are no longer available, you can use your extra Dr Pepper cans to make your own treats, like these brownies. The soda provides a unique flavor and helps with the texture and moisture of the brownie. We’d be willing to bet the Strawberries & Cream flavor would make the dessert even better for Valentine’s Day or as a spring or summer treat.

Are you a Dr Pepper fan?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.