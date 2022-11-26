Columbia Sportswear Is Launching A New Line Of Winter Star Wars Coats Inspired By ‘The Clone Wars’

Since 2016, Columbia Sportswear has been a licensed partner of Lucasfilm Ltd., creating an annual merchandise collection that allows fans to dress up like favorite Star Wars characters even if they live in cold climates. And now, for the seventh winter season, Columbia has announced a limited-edition Star Wars-inspired collection, this year based on the fan-favorite animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Columbia just shared a first look at the collection, which launches Dec. 2. It is inspired by coats worn by some of the series’ star characters — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano.

Columbia x Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano Jacket ($414)

This special edition Ahsoka Tano Jacket was inspired by the coat Jedi Ahsoka Tano wears on the snowy Outer Rim planet of Carlac in the episode “A Friend in Need.” The jackets features a water-resistant shell, 650 ll insulation and a thermal reflective lining. The jacket’s inspiration came from an episode in “The Clone Wars”‘ fourth season episode “A Friend in Need.”

Columbia x Star Wars

Republic Parka ($500)

Inspired by the coat Anakin Skywalker wore on the ice planet Orto Plutonia during the first season of “The Clone Wars,” the Republic Parka has a waterproof shell, 650-fill insulation and thermal reflective lining. A Jedi insignia adorns the chest and a Republic insignia marks the sleeve.

Columbia x Star Wars

.

Republic Parka ($500)

Alongside Anakin on Orto Plutonia, Obi-Wan Kenobi wore a white version of the same coat which, like the blue style, also includes plenty of pockets, a removable fur hood, and an adjustable hem. Anakin and Obi-Wan donned their outerwear in the Clone Wars season one episode “Trespass.”

Columbia x Star Wars

Republic Heavyweight Pullover ($140) and Republic Ball Cap ($40)

Fans who need less Force-ful outerwear than Columbia’s cold-busting coats can still get in on the cosplay with a choice of two hats and two hoodies in colors of white and blue. Both feature the Jedi crest on the front.

Columbia x Star Wars

You may need the will and reflexes of a Jedi to snag a piece from this collection, which drops at 12:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 2 and is expected to sell out quickly. The collection will be available online and at select Columbia stores.

Haven’t Seen The Clone Wars?

Some might be surprised that this new Columbia collaboration is based on “The Clone Wars” rather than the two flagship Star Wars series released this year, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Andor.” But diehard Star Wars fans will be quick to tell you “The Clone Wars” contributed significant backstories and character development to Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka, informing their portrayals in the latest and forthcoming live-action Star Wars series on Disney+.

If you want to catch up, you can binge all seven seasons on Disney+. Just don’t expect these coats to still be around when you finish all 133 episodes!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.