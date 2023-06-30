Amazon is selling this popular pet hair removal tool for just $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pets are part of our family. We love the snuggles, the cuddles and the unconditional love they bring to our lives. But as much as we adore them, our four-legged friends also give us something not so wonderful: pet hair. Those little furballs seem to shed all over.

If you’ve been struggling to keep up with all the unwanted fur on your clothes and furniture, you’ll want to pick up this popular ChomChom Pet Hair Remover on Amazon for only $19.99. This limited-time discount is $11.96 off the regular retail price of $31.95, saving you 37% with this deal.

To grab this deal, all you have to do is go to the product page on Amazon, put it in your cart and the discount automatically gets applied at checkout.

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is a reusable roller tool that easily glides over your furniture. Instead of using the typical sticky tape on the inside roller, this pet hair remover includes a patented brush. This brush creates static electricity when rolled over fabric, which helps lift the hair and fur into the tool.

This means no more changing out those single-use tape rollers. You save money by not having to buy replacements. Plus, you don’t have to get your hands all tangled in the tape or covered in sticky fur trying to remove it from the roller.

When you’re ready to clean out the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, it’s as simple as pushing a button to open the storage chamber and take out the hair by simply dumping it in the trash or, if necessary, scooping it out with your hands.

To clean the brush, the manufacturer recommends using a damp cloth and a little detergent to wipe down the surface. This preserves the brush quality and maintains its ability to make the necessary electrostatic charge for hair removal.

Amazon has not said how long it plans to run this sale. So, act now before it disappears!

Buy the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Roller on Amazon for $19.99 (was $31.95).

