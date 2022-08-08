Free Psychic Reading Online - Best Free Psychics For Chat & Phone Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

There comes the point in our lives when we feel like we are not in control anymore. Everything seems confusing, and we need some kind of a compass to lead us in the right direction.

Something similar happened to me two years ago when my life came to a standstill.

I had just graduated in business administration with distinction, and I got multiple job offers from reputable firms. All of these companies were offering me highly attractive packages. However, I was not sure which way to proceed because I had always wanted to take a year off after graduation to travel the world before I started a life-long career.

Following my dreams would mean letting go of these great opportunities that I may find hard to get after a year. I reached out to my family and friends for help, and some told me to focus on my career while others told me to chase my dreams. This only led to more confusion.

Therefore, I decided to turn to the best psychics for help. A good friend of mine told me about an online psychic reading website which provided real fortune-telling services. I knew I could only get more clarity if I could find an insight into what the future holds for me. And only a real psychic reader can help me with that.

So long story short, I did reach out to a free psychic reader on that website and what he predicted turned out to be actually accurate. I ended up taking a year off to travel. When I got back, not only did I have a great sense of accomplishment for following my dream, but I also ended up landing a marketing job in one of the best firms in the city.

Ever since this experience, I have developed a great deal of interest in occult sciences. When I’m not working, I learn about occult sciences and try out different psychic reading online websites for help in all of the key decisions in my life.

So far, I’ve used four websites that provide real and free mystic help. I’d like to share my findings with you all in case you also require some clarity from a reliable and free psychic reader like I did when I needed it.

You don’t have to do the homework and find a “real” spiritual reader because I’ve already listed the best and most accurate occult services below.

So if you are ready to embark on a psychic journey and get help from those who have psychic resources, let’s take a look at these services, shall we?

Top 4 Sites for Free Psychic Reading Online

1. Kasamba - Best Introductory Packages with Free Psychic Minutes

My very first experience with psychic reading was at Kasamba. That’s the platform that my friend recommended to me, and that’s how I learned about the world of occult sciences. So I joined the platform seeking fortune-telling services. It is important to note here that I was only a beginner who had absolutely no clue about mystic readings and best psychics whatsoever.

So when I clicked on the sign-up button, the process was pretty smooth and self-explanatory. I was also pretty delighted to notice that the platform offered beginner discounts. For instance, I got free 3 minutes on my first reading as well as a whopping 70% off on all the services I availed of afterward.

There are various categories on their website related to specific topics that one may need help with. These range from dream analysis, love psychics, tarot readings, psychic readings, and astrology readings to fortune telling, career forecasts, palm readings, occult, oracle card readings, numerology readings, graphology, intimacy, past life readings, and more. In fact, these topics total up to 41 categories! So you are guaranteed to come across a topic that you need help with.

As you can guess, each psychic reader is specialized in specific categories. As I was seeking fortune-telling services, I opted for a reader in that category after carefully browsing different free psychics.

Each expert has a detailed bio on their profile, along with their ratings, pricing, experience, specializations, and testimonials, which really helped me narrow down my search.

Ever since then, I have had the opportunity to consult with many other psychics on Kasamba for different life situations I have encountered. Below, I have reviewed some of my favorite psychic readers at Kasamba:

1. Truth and Light

This psychic expert has more than 15 years of experience along with numerous diplomas, degrees, and qualifications in various fields of occult and psychological sciences. Moreover, he has had years of training with a deep passion for the paranormal world.

He offers spiritual healing as well as advises you about the right path to take in life when you find yourself in a financial problem. He specializes in spirituality, religion, and psychic predictions. He can feel the heaviness, heat, and pressure in the room no matter where he is, which shows that Truth and Light is a gifted expert.

With a rating of five stars, his rates start from $4.61 per minute. He has delivered more than 14,000 readings on Kasamba so far.

2. Intuitive Counselor

This expert specializes in tarot cards and has experience in clairvoyance, spell casting, spiritual readings, psychic readings, astrological readings, and meditation therapy. With more than ten years of experience in the field, Intuitive Counselor offers both phone and chat psychic readings.

With a rating of five stars, her rates start from $3.91 per minute. She has delivered more than 17,000 readings on Kasamba so far.

3. Immense Spark n Aura

This expert is a gifted advisor who has inherited her psychic abilities from her family. Specializing in religion and spirituality, she can help you resolve your problems in an empathetic way. She uses her clairaudience, clairvoyance, claircognizance, and clairessence abilities to uncover the hidden answers.

She also uses astrology and tarot cards to uncover deep insights related to you or any of your loved ones.

With several years of experience and a rating of 5 stars, her rates for chat and phone psychic readings begin from $30. She has delivered more than 16,000 ratings on Kasamba so far.

2. Psychic Source - Real Free Psychics for Video Readings

Over the course of the last two years, I have sort of become an expert in occult sciences. Apart from Kasamba, I have tried many other psychic websites. One of my favorites includes Psychic Source, which has been in the industry for more than 30 years now. So I knew that my experience would be worthwhile before I even used it.

Psychic Source has the best psychics in the field, no matter which specialty of occult readings you opt for. Not only is it the best in what it does, but it is also a highly user-friendly platform. In addition to phone psychic readings and chat psychic readings, Psychic Source also offers video psychic readings. So if you are looking for a face-to-face experience, this is the platform you should check out.

For instance, all you have to do is call their hotline, and their massive network of customer support representatives will take care of the rest. You don’t need to do anything yourself! Just sign up, choose a free psychic reader from chat psychics, phone psychics, and video psychics, and hit the button to connect with their hotline.

1. Juliette x9440

Specializing in career forecasts, free psychic love reading, and having an intuitive and empathic personality, Juliette is an expert on Psychic Source with an experience of 15 years. She uses tarot cards and cartomancy and even offers readings without any tools.

Her reading style is pretty straightforward and direct. She was trained by her grandmother, who herself was a gifted psychic. Juliette has been practicing psychic reading ever since she was just 14 years old.

Juliette has 5-star ratings on Psychic Source and is highly reviewed by her customers. Her rates start from $1.99.

With a 5-star rating and hundreds of excellent reviews, Bridgette has a starting rate of $1.99.

2. Bridgette x8133

Bridgette is a love psychic who also specializes in pets and careers. With an extensive experience of 40 years, she has been offering psychic reading services with and without tools. She has a wise reading style and is gifted with clairvoyant abilities to help people in nearly all aspects of their lives.

If you are a pet owner, you should definitely reach out to Bridgette to diminish the communication gap between you and your pet. Being an expert in pet readings, Bridgette can help you get a better idea of what your pet thinks, feels, and says about you.

3. Seraphina x9023

Seraphina is a real gifted psychic medium, love psychic, and clairvoyant who not only uses tarot cards and reiki healing techniques but can also assist you without any tools.

When she was little, Seraphina realized that she had gifts. She used to get visions and perceptions beyond what was apparent to the rest of the world.

She has a very thoughtful reading style and mostly uses cards when starting a reading. However, along with your reading, she will move past the cards to use reiki healing techniques.

Consider her a reverent and life coach who can help you heal from toxic relationships. She also masters remote viewing techniques to see what you can’t.

With an experience of 11 years, Seraphina has 5-star ratings and incredibly good reviews on Psychic Source. Her rates start from $0.99 per minute.

3. California Psychics - The Most Well-Rounded Psychic Service

Very few occult sciences platforms on the internet offer well-rounded services. California Psychics is one of them. When I first came across their site, I noticed how seriously they take their business.

They don’t only offer comprehensive occult services, and horoscopes divided into various categories but also serve as an information resource for people from all walks of life. They have an entire “how it works” webpage on their website that will come in handy when determining how to use California Psychics.

Moreover, they also have an elaborate rewards program that gives you rewards, offers, and discounts if you are a frequent user of their services. Even if you don’t want to consult with an occults specialist, California Psychics can still be a really helpful platform for you. It has a detailed blog with loads of content on general life problems.

So no matter what you’re going through, you can always find your answers and solutions on California Psychics. Be it a problem with a friend, a break in your relationship, a temporary halt in your career, or a family feud.

Below, I have listed some of my favorite occult specialists at California Psychics. I chose them after personal experience, but if you are looking for a specific reading style, reading tool, or specialty, just go to their site and browse through the different categories.

1. Colin

Specializing in career, money, and relationship-related issues, Colin is one of the top-rated experts at California Psychics. He loves offering love readings, and they also turn out to be pretty accurate.

With an experience of more than 15 years, Colin has a very comforting reading style. He has given more than 36,000 readings so far. He is a clairsentient, clairvoyant, and clairaudient with a direct reading style.

Colin has more than 1,800 positive testimonials on his profile, which are a representation of his expertise. With a rating of 4.7 stars, he is one of the most sought-after experts on their website, with his rates starting from $1.5 per minute.

2. Jacqueline

Having been on the platform for over 16 years now, Jacqueline has given more than 117,000 psychic readings since 2006. She specializes in the topics of deceased loved ones, finance, money, relationships, and love. Just give her your name, and she will reveal so much about you without you having to tell her anything.

As she says, “there is always so much more going on than what meets the eye! Too often people only see surface issues, but there are layers upon layers of information out there. I break down those layers to go deeper.”

She sees more than what meets the eye. For instance, if you consult with her about your relationship, she will see right through the two of you and immediately identify the root problems.

So if you are looking for expert psychic mediums, go ahead and get in touch with Jaqueline. She is an empathetic clairvoyant who does not require any tools to offer expert advice. Her readings start from $2 per minute.

3. Abby

With an experience of about seven years, Abby is one of the top-rated psychic readers at California Psychics. So far, she has given more than 41,000 readings related to career and finances, life path and destiny, and love and relationships.

Abby is a clairsentient, an empath, and a clairvoyant who does not require any tools to give you accurate readings. She has a pretty straightforward reading style that begins with a prayer. She uses her senses to find answers from the hidden realms and spirit guides.

She offers key information about different areas of your life that can help you make a good decision. With a rating of 4.7 stars, Abby’s pricing for psychic readings starts from $1.

4. Mysticsense - Free Psychics For Accurate Spiritual Readings

If you are looking for a truly magical experience with psychic reading, go ahead and check out Mysticsense. I came across this site when searching for the best psychic readings. This is a well-rounded occult services provider that psychic help by specialization, topic, reading type, and expertise.

From horoscopes, articles and information resources, and psychic readings to psychic readers specialized in a variety of topics. There is so much that you can get from Mysticsense.

They also have one of the biggest and finest selections of occult experts from all over the world.

The best part about this site, in my opinion, is how easy it makes it to find experts based on different themes, such as your love life, family life, friendships, dreams, work, and sexuality.

Moreover, you can also find experts based on the type of reading tools you prefer.

For instance, you can find reiki, cards, numerology, astrology, runes, and other types of experts who only use these tools and techniques.

You can even find readers with the reading style of your choice, i.e., direct, empathetic, detailed, or straightforward.

You can even choose the language of your choice as the platform provides occult services in both English and Spanish languages.

Read on to learn more about my favorite and best online psychics at Mysticsense.

1. Psychic Reader of Los Angeles

Specializing mainly in cheating and affairs, Natalie is a 5th generation psychic in her family who discovered her gifts when she was just six years old. Today, she has an experience of more than 35 years of and a direct and straightforward reading style.

Natalie mainly reads without the help of any tools as her abilities are inborn. Her specialty in love readings allows her to reunite you with your partners and give you a clear insight into their feelings. You can also get an idea about the success of your marriage, relationships, and friendships from Natalie.

So if you are having any sort of trouble in your relationships, marriage, or friendships, reach out to Natalie today for more clarification and truth. With a perfect rating of 5 stars, her pricing starts from $2 per minute.

2. Psychic Arizona

Specializing in soulmates, Psychic Arizona has been working as a clairvoyant since a very young age. She was born with psychic gifts and discovered them at a very young age when she started getting visions and reading the people around her and what they were feeling all the time.

That’s when Psychic Arizona started to explore her gifts more and perfected her abilities to help others around her. She got very accurate results with tarot readings and now helps people with these accurate readings.

So if you are looking for success, harmony, and happiness in your relationships, reach out to Psychic Arizona today for peace of mind. She also offers intuitive and spiritual readings. With a perfect rating of 5 stars, this expert's pricing starts from $1.99 per minute.

3. Psychic Mia

Mia is a professional life coach, spiritual mentor, and empathetic consultant who specializes in psychic abilities and spirituality. With a compassionate reading style, Mia helps you figure out all the enigmas in your life, be it your professional or personal life.

Since she puts a great deal of focus on accuracy, most of Mia’s readings are absolutely accurate in giving you clarity and guidance. So if you are in a confusing state in your life, reach out to her for more direction.

From work life, family, friends, lovers, or education to past, present, and future psychic predictions, she can help with everything. With a perfect rating of 5 stars, Mia’s pricing starts from $1.99 per minute.

This sums up my review of the best online psychic platforms for a free psychic reading. I hope you can find solace and comfort in the hands of a psychic expert, just like I did two years ago. Good luck!

Free Psychic Readings - Frequently Asked Questions

Are Online Psychics Reliable?

Just like any other service provider online, getting online services is risky. There are scammers and frauds in every industry. It all depends on the service provider you choose. When choosing a psychic online, there are a lot of telltale signs that show whether or not the psychic reader you have chosen is legit or a fraud.

For instance, you can check how many customer testimonials the psychic online website has. If there are too few, it is likely that they are frauds. Moreover, if the website guarantees 100% accurate readings, it is also a red flag as no expert can always offer 100% accurate readings. Psychic readings are mostly a hit or a miss. So if someone is claiming 100% accuracy, they are definitely scamming you.

Moreover, if a website claims to offer free psychic readings all the time, it is not reliable because psychic reading sites are actual businesses that require money to operate. So if someone is always offering “free psychic readings,” they are not reliable. All of the websites we mentioned above are 100% reliable as they are reputable businesses and also offer a free psychic reading online but only to beginners.

Can You Trust Online Psychics with Your Personal Questions?

While you can’t trust all online psychics with your personal matters, you can definitely choose the ones that we mentioned above. All of the online psychic readings services mentioned above maintain customer confidentiality. So no matter what you share with your psychic reader, it will always remain between the two of you. Not even other employees of the business are aware of your matters.

How to Find the Best Psychic Online?

To find the best psychic reader online who can deliver the kind of results you are seeking, you should use the comprehensive filtering system on each of these psychic platforms.

All of the platforms we mentioned in this guide have categorized free psychics based on their specialties, experience, rating, psychic tools, reading styles, abilities, availability, modes of communication, and pricing.

In order to find the perfect match, make sure you are looking in the right category.

Once you have narrowed down your search to the right category, you will come across a number of psychic experts in that category.

To choose the best one, read their bio thoroughly, check out their customer testimonials, and see if their pricing falls under your budget.

All of these steps can help ensure that you find the best online psychics.

Are Online Psychic Readings Better than Live Psychic Readings?

Well, yes. online psychic readings are much better than in-person readings in various ways. For starters, you can avail them 24/7. They are not restricted by business hours. Moreover, you have hundreds of options to choose from when looking for a psychic reader.

In contrast, when you look for real psychics in your area, you will only have 2 or 3 options.

What’s more, you can easily find online free psychics who are proficient in various languages if you are bilingual.

You can even read their customer reviews and qualify for a free psychic reading if you are a beginner. So yes, online psychic readings are better than live psychics in various ways.

How to Prepare for My First Psychic Reading?

If you are someone who has never received help from psychic experts before, then your first experience may feel a little overwhelming.

However, there is nothing to worry about! All you need to do before you start your first reading is to go into it with a clear mindset.

So one hour before your appointment, drink a cup of green tea to calm your nerves and meditate a little. Make sure there are no distractions (family, pets, TV noise) where you are sitting.

Make sure you remember all the questions you need to ask your psychic reader.

Moreover, try to be as clear and detailed as possible with these questions.

The more detailed you are, the easier it will be for your psychic to comprehend and address your concerns.

How to Identify a Fake Psychic Website?

You can identify a fake psychic website by looking at their previous customer reviews, asking around about the website on platforms like Reddit, looking out for unrealistic claims made by the website, and checking their platform’s user-friendliness.

A fake website that does not care about its customers would never make its platform easy to use. It will have too many ads and pop-ups.

Are Free Psychics Worth It?

Definitely! There are many benefits of reaching out to the best online psychics. However, every single online psychic reading website is not worth it.

You need to filter the good ones out and then use their services to be sure.

Make sure to do your research before trying out any of these websites.

However, the best platforms that we have mentioned in this guide are definitely worth trying.

They are the most highly-rated and reputed websites in the industry with decades of experience.

So if you don’t have the time to do ample research and find the right one, just reach out to a psychic on any of these four websites, and you are guaranteed to be satisfied.

If not, all your money will be refunded. Get a free psychic reading with the best and free psychics today!