This Hearty Black Bean Soup Is Easy To Freeze For Quick Weeknight Dinners

Are you making a New Year’s resolution to clean up your diet in 2023? Then this recipe for black bean soup will give you a simple, freezer-friendly meal to help you reach your goals.

Black bean soup isn’t only yummy, it’s also healthy — black beans are rich in fiber, folate, magnesium, iron and B vitamins. Plus, black beans are naturally gluten-free, vegan and inexpensive. Winner, winner, black bean dinner!

To make black bean soup even less expensive, skip the canned beans and go for dried black beans. While canned beans are a healthy option in a pinch, using dried beans is better for your wallet and your heart. If you are watching your sodium intake, canned beans can be riskier as these processed beans often have more sodium and sometimes even added sugar.

Adobe

Using dried beans for black bean soup is easier than it sounds. Pick your beans, then rinse them and let them soak overnight. If you are in a hurry, you can boil the beans and let them sit in a covered pot for an hour. You can also cook your dried beans in your Instant Pot or slow cooker.

Once you have prepared the beans, you’ll add veggies to create a soup and then simmer for about an hour and a half. You will also prep and saute another set of vegetables to add in after the soup has simmered. (You can toss in a jalapeno or serrano pepper if you want your soup to have a little extra kick.

Now add in your seasonings (including salt, cumin and black pepper). You also need an acidic ingredient like red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar, or plain vinegar.

This recipe for black bean soup also calls for wine, but you can skip this step if you prefer. Try adding lime juice or lemon juice in its place.

Find the full recipe on SkinnyTaste. This soup is great for make-ahead meals and can last for up to four months in the freezer.

Adobe

Once defrosted, top it with fresh cilantro, avocado or a dollop of sour cream to make your black bean soup taste as good as the day you made it. Freezer-friendly soups are the gift that keeps on giving!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.