3-Wick Candles Are Just $9.95 at Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day is officially here, and that means it’s the best time of the year to stock up on your favorite scents or get started on Christmas shopping!

Back for the 11th year, Candle Day offers the lowest price of the year on customer-favorite 3-wick candles, all priced at $9.95. Regularly priced between $24.50-$29.50, you’ll be saving between $14.55-$19.55 per candle. With a limit of 18 per person, you can save between $261.90-$351.90 in total.

The sale is taking place online Dec. 1 from 8 p.m. to midnight EST for Bath & Body Works loyalty members. It will then take place Dec. 2-3 in stores and online, while supplies last.

The candle prices are the lowest since 2020 and the sale includes 150 candles across 120 exclusive fragrances, including Bath & Body Works’ 2022 Christmas collection. There are also nearly 40 limited-edition candles dropping exclusively for the event.

All candles are made with a patented soy wax blend with natural essential oils and lead-free wicks.

Single-wick candles are also two for $22 right now.

Take a look at just some of the new fragrances created for Candle Day:

The brand new Tipsy Elf scent is not part of the original Christmas collection and was created exclusively for Candle Day.

With fragrance notes of vanilla cream, nutmeg and rum, Bath & Body Works says it smells like “the sweet, spiced, creamy cocktail Santa sips after a night of sleighin’.”

The new Wine Cellar scent pairs fragrance notes of mulled apples and fresh fig with cedarwood. Bath & Body Works says the candle is like “popping the cork on a fruity, sweet, perfectly aged bottle of wine.”

With fragrance notes of slow-rising dough, crispy crust and a pat of butter, the new French Baguette candle smells like bread that’s still warm after coming out of the oven.

Will you be shopping Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day event this weekend?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.