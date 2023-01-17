Angelina Dixson

After two news markets later, Angelina is finally home in Las Vegas and happy to be a part of the 13 Action News family!

She spent 2015-2017 in Pocatello, ID and 2018-2022 in Eugene, OR as a reporter. No more snow or rain for Angelina.

While in Oregon, she dug deep into some noteworthy stories and held officials accountable. Especially in the wildfire tragedies, including the Holiday Farm Fire. Plus, a use of force investigation involving a surveillance video showing the Cottage Grove Police punching a homeless man.

In Angelina’s free time, she likes to paint, travel and watch crime shows with her girlfriend. She’s a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, having served in Florence, OR.

Angelina is of Italian and Filipino descent.