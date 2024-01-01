Adam Forgie is a digital content producer at Channel 13.

Adam grew up in San Luis Obispo, California and moved to Las Vegas in 2024 to join the Channel 13 team.

Over his career, Adam has worked in television news in Washington, D.C., Salt Lake City, and Columbia, Missouri. He is excited to be a part of, and report on the Vegas community.

While not at work, Adam is passionate about travel (he's been to 23 countries and 49 states), history, sports and music.

Have a story idea? Shoot Adam an email: adam.forgie@ktnv.com