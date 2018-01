Parker Collins started reporting in Las Vegas in April of 2015. He is a general assignment reporter for "Good Morning Las Vegas."

Before coming to Nevada, Parker worked in Montana, first as a bureau chief in Kalispell and then a late shift news gatherer in Missoula. He started in Big Sky Country in 2013.

Parker is from Lexington, Kentucky. He has a degree in environmental engineering, but received reporting experience through internships in Louisville, Kentucky and New Haven, Connecticut.

In his free time, Parker enjoys binge watching old episodes of his favorite TV shows.

