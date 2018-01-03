Nina Porciuncula joined 13 Action News as a Multimedia Journalist in October 2017.

Nina is from the Philippines. Needless to say, she loves never ending sunshine, warm temperatures, and couldn't be more excited to call Las Vegas her new home!

Before moving to the desert, she spent two years in Rochester, NY reporting for WHEC. During her stay in upstate New York, she covered a wide range of stories - from snow storms, to the Lake Ontario flooding, to the thwarted ISIS NYE attack in 2015.

Nina is a proud graduate of University of the Philippines Diliman where she got her bachelor's degree. in Broadcast Communication. She graduated in May 2014 and soon after moved to the U.S. to be with her family.

Story ideas? Email ninap@ktnv.com

