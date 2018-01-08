Justin Bruce, an Emmy award-winning meteorologist, joined the 13 Action News team in January 2017 as morning weather anchor on Good Morning Las Vegas and 13 Action News Live at Midday. Before coming to Southern Nevada he worked at the ABC affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee for 12 years.

Coming to Las Vegas was a sort of homecoming for Bruce, whose wife grew up here and attended UNLV. The father of one young son with another on the way this spring, Bruce says the opportunity to raise his family near grandparents, relatives, and godparents was a dream come true.

Bruce earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Penn State University in 2003 where he helped teach an introductory meteorology course and created forecasts for The New York Times. His interest in the weather was sparked by growing up with hurricanes in Louisiana and blizzards in Pennsylvania. Away from work he enjoys mountain biking and snow skiing.

