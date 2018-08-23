Joyce Lupiani is the Digital Executive Producer for Action News. She joined the team in 2011 as a writer/web producer and became Interactive Web Editor in 2013. She was then promoted to Managing Editor for PositivelyLV.com in June 2014 and to Digital Executive Producer in September 2015.

Previous to joining TV land, Joyce worked for the Portland Press Herald in Maine for almost three years, and at the Las Vegas Review-Journal for almost 16 years in its online department and newsroom.

Joyce is a news junkie and loves Las Vegas, especially the downtown area. She enjoys the many diverse entertainment options in the valley from art and food festivals and live music in downtown Las Vegas to headline entertainment and big-name concerts on the Las Vegas Strip. She is also a bit of a Vegas history buff and enjoys exploring the city's various neighborhoods and taking photos.

Joyce is originally from Tennessee, but much prefers the hot, dry weather of Las Vegas to the hot, sticky weather of Tennessee. She attended school at Memphis State University, Rochester Institute of Technology and College of Southern Nevada.

To contact Joyce, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.

