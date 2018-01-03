Gina Lazara

Gina joined the Action News team in September 2015. She is so excited to call Las Vegas her home!

Prior to moving to Las Vegas, Gina worked as a reporter and an anchor at KEPR-TV in Pasco, WA. During her two years in Washington State, Gina covered a wide range of stories from an officer-involved shooting that received national attention to a story about an abused and dumped horse that was nursed back to health by the community. Gina received both a first place award in General News and a third place award in Investigate News from the Society of Professional Journalists while working in Washington.

Before moving out west, Gina attended Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications where she got her bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. Originally from Syracuse, NY, Gina has been and will always be a lifelong Syracuse Orange fan! Go 'Cuse!

After spending the majority of her life in the snowiest city in America, Gina is thrilled to live among the palm trees and explore beautiful, sunny Las Vegas!