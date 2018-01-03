Analise Ortiz is a journalist with a passion for shining light on truth, digging deeper, and holding the powerful accountable. As a native of Scottsdale, she is thrilled to now be working in Las Vegas where, like Arizona, the sun never stops shining!



Before moving to Las Vegas, Analise was a reporter in the beautiful Rio Grande Valley of Texas where she covered news along the Texas-Mexico border. Her work covering the immigration influx earned her an award nomination at the 2016 National Association of Hispanic Journalists Awards.



Analise also won a national award for her work anchoring Cronkite News, a live newscast produced by students of The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude and as Outstanding Undergraduate of the Year in 2014.

When she's not reporting, Analise is keeping up with her delightfully rambunctious family. She grew up with five siblings and now enjoys being an auntie to five nieces and one nephew.

Analise wants to get to know what stories matter to you. Connect with her on any of her social media accounts or say hi by emailing analise.ortiz@ktnv.com.