23 skiers, snowboarders rescued in Vermont amid freezing temperatures

Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued after getting lost in the backcountry of Killington, Vermont, amid frigid temperatures.

The Killington Police Department reported that at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday they received a call about 21 lost skiers and snowboarders, including six juveniles.

Officials say they quickly activated the Killington Search and Rescue (KSAR) and Killington Resort Ski Patrol teams and mobilized 12 members who hiked, snowshoed, and skied 5 miles to rescue the 21 lost individuals in single-digit temperatures, reaching a high of 9 and a low of 7 degrees Fahrenheit.

The police said that once everyone was out of the woods, the rescued group warmed up in the Killington Fire Department's Heavy Rescue truck and KSAR team members' vehicles while they waited for their rides home.

Just as the KSAR team prepared to leave, they received a call for two additional lost skiers. With a smaller team of six members, they successfully rescued them, bringing them to safety at around 7:30 p.m.

"A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call," the police department posted.

Hours before the incident, local authorities had warned individuals to "stay within bounds" due to the frigid temperatures, emphasizing that getting lost or injured in the backcountry could result in tragic outcomes.

