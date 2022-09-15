Watch Now
Volunteers wanted: Help fellow Southern Nevadans in need during Day of Caring

Day of Caring
Volunteer to support local nonprofit organizations making a difference in Southern Nevada during "Day of Caring" on Friday, Sept. 23.
Day of Caring
Posted at 2:31 PM, Sep 15, 2022
(KTNV) — Rally your friends, family and coworkers as we come together to volunteer on Sept. 23.

Join 13 Action News, United Way of Southern Nevada, and hundreds of your friends and neighbors for "Day of Caring," the largest community-wide volunteering event.

It all starts at Stoney's Rockin' Country in Town Square as we kick things off and support non-profit organizations making a difference in Southern Nevada.

This is the perfect way to give back! Join us for "Day of Caring" on Friday, Sept. 23. Sign up to volunteer and find more information on United Way of Southern Nevada's website.

