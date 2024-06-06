13 Connects Water Drive: Donate bottled water for Las Vegas community members in need

Most of us are used to the desert heat in Las Vegas, but that heat doesn't always impact all of us equally.

For our homeless and economically disadvantaged community members, staying hydrated during the summer heat can be a matter of life and death.

Knowing that, we wanted to do our part to help. That's why Channel 13 is partnering with select local businesses to collect bottled water for those in need during these hot summer months.

If you'd like to help that effort, you can do so by dropping off water at designated locations, including our news station.

All donations will go to the Just One Project, which works to address food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

Water bottle donation drop-off locations:



KTNV : 3355 S. Valley View Blvd.

: 3355 S. Valley View Blvd. Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas : 6455 W. Roy Horn Way

: 6455 W. Roy Horn Way Participating America First Credit Union branches (check with your location before dropping off donations)

branches (check with your location before dropping off donations) The Just One Project: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 34

Donations will be collected from Friday, June 14 through Friday, June 28.

13 Connects is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas.