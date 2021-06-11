Three Square Food Bank announces food distribution site updates

Three Square Food Bank has announced three changes to its food distribution sites.

After June 12 – Distributions will cease at Western High School.

Three Square recommends visiting the Texas Station site (2101 Texas Star Lane). At 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

After June 12 – Distributions will cease at Sierra Vista High School. Three Square recommends visiting the Birds of The Air site (8425 W. Windmill Lane) at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month or the City of Light Church site (8755 W. Warm Springs Rd., Ste. #105) at 9:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

The food distributions at Eastside Cannery (5255 Boulder Highway), in partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, have been extended through June 30.

A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available here. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.

The food distributions at Eastside Cannery – located at 5255 Boulder Highway– will take place every Wednesday and Friday through June 30.

The site opens at 9 a.m. and will remain open while supplies last.