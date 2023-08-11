12 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With the end of summer quickly approaching, retailers are beginning to mark down items for seasonal sales.

This week, you’ll find dozens offered at deep discounts including outdoor grills, fall clothing, makeup, security cameras and Keurig coffee makers. There are no memberships required for the deals, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership to get free 2-day shipping on their items.

Take a look at 12 of the items on sale this week that are worth the money.

If you’re in need of a little organization, you can save 30% on this Two-tier Kitchen Under Cabinet Countertop Organizer from Amazon, now priced at $9.44.

The organizer fits under a sink or can be used on a countertop in the kitchen or office. It has two shelves, holds up to 80 pounds, and has five hooks to hang small items like brushes, towels and scrubbers.

Amazon prices change frequently, so you will want to grab this deal quickly before it ends.

Buy Two-tier Kitchen Under Cabinet Countertop Organizer from Amazon for $9.44 (was $13.49).

You’ll save $7.98 on these Little Co. by Lauren Conrad sweatshirts from Kohl’s, now priced at $14.02 with the coupon code TAKE15.

The sweatshirts come in sizes 4-12 and a handful of colors and sayings like “Pumpkin,” “Campfire Crew, “Besties,” and “Game Day.”

Note that the TAKE15 sales ends on Aug. 13, so you’re going to want to act extra fast to take advantage of this deal.

Buy Kids 4-12 Little Co. by Lauren Conrad Graphic Sweatshirt from Kohl’s for $14.02 (was $22).

You’ll save $41.01 on these women’s MUK LUKS Black Poppy Fritzie Slippers from Zulily, now priced at $6.99.

The slippers have a faux fur lining and cozy sweater print. While Zulily doesn’t say when the sale ends, at an 85% savings, chances are they will sell out pretty quickly, so you may want to order them right away.

Buy MUK LUKS Black Poppy Fritzie Slipper from Zulily for $6.99 (was $48).

Regularly priced at $39.99, you’ll save up to 60% on this Woven Favorite Dress from Nordstrom, now priced between $15.60 and $29.25 depending on the color you choose. Green and blue are priced at $15.60, but if you’d like “Brown Spice,” you’ll need to pay $13.65 more.

Made of 100% rayon, it has a v-neck front and spaghetti straps. You’ll find it in XXS to XXL, though some sizes are already sold out.

Nordstrom does not say when the sale ends, but the dress may also sell out quickly, so you’ll want to order it soon.

Buy Woven Favorite Dress from Nordstrom for $15.60 (was $39).

If you’re looking to freshen up your makeup, you can save $22.50 — or 50% — on this Planet Fanatic Fully Recyclable Wet/Dry Eyeshadow Palette from Ulta Beauty, now priced at $22.50.

The palette includes 14 high-pigment matte and metallic shades the brand says are “inspired by Earth’s terrains.” Colors include yellow, bronze, gray-purple, green-gold and more.

There’s no saying when the sale will end, so you’ll want to order soon just in case the price changes without warning.

Buy Planet Fanatic Fully Recyclable Wet/Dry Eyeshadow Palette from Ulta Beauty for $22.50 (was $45).

If you’re in need of new camping chairs for fall getaways or to prepare for next summer, you can save $60 on this set of two KingCamp High Back Camping Chairs from Walmart, now priced at $59.99.

A 50% savings, the chairs weigh just 3.3 pounds, fold up and come with a carrying pouch that can fit into a backpack. Made with an ergonomic high back and breathable mesh, they also have a head rest, extra wide seat and can hold up to 330 pounds.

The chairs come in gray, teal and black, but black has already sold out, so you will want to order your set soon before the other colors go out of stock as well.

Buy KingCamp 2 Pack High Back Camping Chairs from Walmart for $59.99 (was $119.99).

Thinking of taking up paddle boarding, or looking for a new board? You can save $258.26 on this Naipo Inflatable Paddle Board from Walmart, now priced at $141.73.

The paddle board comes with a backpack, aluminum paddle, pump, fin, leash and repair kit and can be switched to kayak rowing mode if you want to sit instead of stand.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, but at a savings of nearly 65%, chances are it will either end soon or sell out quickly.

Buy Naipo Inflatable Paddle Board from Walmart for $141.73 (was $399.99).

If you’ve been considering adding security cameras to your home, you can save $61.99 on this 2K Solar Security Camera with Spotlight from Walmart, now priced at $58.

The security camera is waterproof and includes a rechargeable battery, color night vision and 2-way audio. It also has a siren alarm and spotlight that turns on when motion is detected.

Walmart does not list an end date for the sale, but it’s a pretty decent savings, so you will want to grab it soon before it sells out.

Buy 2K Solar Security Camera with Spotlight from Walmart for $58 (was $119.99).

You can save $2.71 on this 24-count pack of Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils, now priced at $5.04.

The colored pencils come in a tin storage case with a detachable lid that also has a spot to hold a regular pencil so you don’t have to keep it separated from the others.

Amazon prices change frequently, so you’ll want to grab these while they’re still on sale.

Buy Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils from Amazon for $5.04 (was $7.75).

Looking for a small desk for your home office? You can save $30.66 on this Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer from Amazon, now priced at $49.33.

Made of laminated particleboard and manufactured wood, the desk has a drawer to hold small office supplies.

While there are multiple colors, only the white desk is priced at $49.33, so make sure that’s the one you’re selecting. You’ll also want to make sure you order quickly, as Amazon may change the price at any time.

Buy Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer from Amazon for $49.33 (was $79.99).

You can save $201.01 on this Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Fan from Amazon, now priced at $398.98.

The air conditioner dehumidifier combo works in a room up to 500 square feet and has three fan speeds. It comes with a cover that will protect the unit when not in use.

The price may change without notice or the item may sell out, so you’ll want to order soon while you can save 34%.

Buy Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Fan from Amazon for $398.98 (was $599.99).

If you’re in need of a coffee maker, but don’t want to make an entire pot every morning, you can save $30.99 on this Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Amazon, now priced at $79.

The coffee maker is less than 5 inches wide, so it works well in small spaces. You can brew any size cup from 6 to 12 ounces, and because it requires fresh water for each brew, your water will not sit stagnate in the brewer.

As with all Amazon items, the price may change at any time, so you’ll want to grab it soon.

Buy Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Amazon for $79 (was $109.99).

