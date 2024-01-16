10-year-old bitten inside shark tank at Bahamas resort

A 10-year-old from Maryland was hospitalized after being bitten by a shark in the Bahamas, police said.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the boy was participating in an expedition inside a shark tank at a resort when he was bitten. The name of the resort was not released.

The boy reportedly suffered an injury to his right leg and was taken to a hospital on the island. He is said to be stable.

Police said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

SEE MORE: Surfer dies following a shark encounter in Hawaii

This is the second shark attack in the Bahamas in about a month. An American tourist was killed while paddleboarding near a resort in December.

A lifeguard reportedly witnessed the attack and pulled the woman, who suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, to shore. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead.

While the Bahamas has seen two shark attacks in about a month, it is not the location where most shark bites occur. According to the International Shark File, the U.S. accounts for the most shark attacks. In 2022, the most recent year with data available, there were 41 shark attacks in the U.S. One of the attacks was fatal.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com