Drivers can expect rain and winds during their Monday morning commute in Las Vegas.
According to the National Weather Service, showers will continue on and off throughout the valley until the afternoon. Winds will blow around 25-35 miles per hour and will taper off around 4 p.m. Gusts could potentially reach 35-45 miles per hour.
Extreme weather on Mt. Charleston has forced Lee Canyon to shut down for the day. The resort says that crews are working on issues caused by snow and high winds. Those who purchased tickets ahead of time will be notified.