Clark County Fire Department responds to swift water rescue

This is a roundup of all weather-related breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 11, 2017.

6:50 P.M.

The Clark County Fire Department reports 15 personnel are actively searching for what was reported as white man screaming for help as he was being washed down the wash Eastern Avenue on the north side of Flamingo Road. So far, no one has been located and personnel are continuing to search for the man.

6 P.M.

The Clark County Fire Department has responded to a possible swift water rescue near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road. The department initially reported that there were multiple people in the wash at the location but no one has been spotted yet.

5:15 P.M.

Hail was reported with some of the thunderstorms, including in Mountain's Edge.

4:40 P.M.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 5:15 p.m. for the southeast part of the valley, including east Las Vegas and Henderson.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Las Vegas NV, Henderson NV, North Las Vegas NV until 5:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/tTScsFtlnQ — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 11, 2017

3:20 P.M.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until 6 p.m. for the Las Vegas valley. Heavy rain due to thunderstorms will cause minor flooding. Officials say to avoid flooded roads.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued until 4 p.m. over North-Central Clark County. The storm was located around 3:10 p.m. over Centennial Hills, and is moving northeast.

Residents in the thunderstorm area may experience wind gusts at 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. The public is advised to move into an interior room on the lowest floors of a building to stay safe.