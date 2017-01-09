LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas valley can expect rain sometime before 10 a.m. Monday.



Chances of precipitation are at 60 percent as a large Pacific storm moves through the valley. A wind advisory is also in effect for Spring Mountain through 6 p.m. with possible gusts over 50 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, in Northern Nevada, nearly five inches of rain has fallen in the Galena Creek and more than 4 inches north of Reno. Flooding is expected Monday morning along Interstate 80 between Reno and Sparks. The Truckee River is expected to rise 10 feet above the flood stage.



Northern schools have been canceled, and Governor Brian Sandoval is urging all non-essential state employees impacted by the flood to stay home.

