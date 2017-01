The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Las Vegas valley until 10 p.m. Monday.

Winds traveling south to southwest will reach 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Conditions are expected to peak during the day then slow down in the evening.

Gusts up to 65 miles per hour are possible in the Spring Mountains.

Drivers should be prepared for sudden crosswinds. Those traveling with high-profile vehicles should check for travel restrictions before driving.

Other valley residents are encouraged to secure any loose objects and temporary structures.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -