13 First Alert Weather Forecast

Rain will break away from southern Nevada for Friday but a low pressure system from the north will then move south and interact with the valley by Friday night and all through Saturday. Rain chances for this system will hold at 70 percent early Saturday. and diminish as we go through the afternoon. Winds will be quite breezy during this time period as well. Gusts on Saturday could be as high as 30 mph. Rain will taper off late Saturday into early Christmas. Highs will drop about 10 degrees from Saturday in Sunday.

Snowfall will be impressive for the Spring Mountain and Sheep Ranges. 6 to 10 inches will be common total accumulation from today through Sunday. Higher peaks could see as much as two feet if snow. As for the valley, we may see a flake of snow in Summerlin late Saturday into Sunday but by the time the cold air reaches us, most of the moisture will be gone.

By Sunday afternoon, partly cloudy skies take over and winds will relax through the day. High temperatures will rebound to the low and mid 50s into mid next week and partly cloudy skies will be common.