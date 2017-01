If you or someone you know is getting ready to head back to California on Monday, expect the roads to be packed.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is warning drivers about heavy traffic on Interstate 15 near Primm.

Troopers suggest that drivers take State Route 160 to Route 372 to avoid the mess. The route will lead drivers to Interstate 15 in Baker, California.

Avoid the traffic congestion on I15SB at Primm, take SR160NB to SR372SB, it will put you right on the I15 in Baker, California @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/TWewpOdlYF — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 2, 2017

Some drivers say they'll fight the traffic, just to avoid going out of their way.

"I've heard about it," says Matt Coulter of California, about the alternate route. "I just think it'd be a long way around from here."

Drivers can also take U.S. 95 through Boulder City, then head west on Interstate 40 to Barstow.

