TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Road restrictions near Bonanza Road, Casino Center Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will restrict travel lanes along southbound Casino Center Boulevard between Bonanza Road and U.S. 95 in downtown Las Vegas starting next week.



It will be from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Jan. 23 to March 7. In addition, travel lanes along eastbound Bonanza Road near Casino Center Boulevard will also be restricted during the same time frame.



The closures are required for placing electrical wiring for Active Traffic Management signs that are being erected as part of Project Neon –- a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.