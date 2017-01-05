TRAFFIC TROUBLES: More lane closures along US 95 for Project Neon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Expect some delays when traveling along U.S. 95 as work continues on Project Neon.



Northbound U.S. 95 will be restricted one lane of through traffic between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Jan. 13.



Meanwhile, U.S. 95 southbound will also be restricted to one lane of through traffic between Martin Luther King Boulevard and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange during the same time frame.



In addition, the left lane along U.S. 95 northbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will remain closed 24/7 through Feb. 23.



The closures are required for placing foundation footings and concrete support columns for Active Traffic Management signs that are being erected as part of Project Neon –- a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue. Other work being performed during lane closures consists of median removal and lane restriping, among other things.