TRAFFIC TROUBLES: More closures for Summerlin Parkway construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Construction continues on Summerlin Parkway with more closures planned in the coming weeks.



Two through lanes on Summerlin Parkway will remain open during construction for the extension of the HOV lane and concrete barrier rail.



However, both the northbound U.S. 95 HOV Bridge to westbound Summerlin Parkway and the northbound Buffalo Drive to westbound Summerlin Parkway loop on ramp will be closed until the end of January.



Beginning Tuesday, the westbound Summerlin Parkway off-ramp at Rampart Boulevard is now restricted to one deceleration lane. The dedicated free right-turn to northbound Rampart Boulevard will be closed.



The remaining portion of the westbound Rampart off-ramp will be closed for construction of the auxiliary lane, underground storm drains, traffic signal work, street lighting and the extension of the Angel Park Trail connector from Durango Drive to Rampart Boulevard.



This restriction will be in place until approximately the end of March.