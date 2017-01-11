TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Martin Luther King Boulevard closed overnight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will close Martin Luther King Boulevard in both directions between Bonanza Road and southbound U.S. 95 from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday in Las Vegas.



The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed as well during the time frame.



The temporary closures are required for placing bridge deck panels as part of Project Neon -- a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.



Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes, if possible.