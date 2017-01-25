TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Lane restrictions along Interstate 15 Jan. 25-28

KTNV Staff
11:36 PM, Jan 24, 2017

More Project Neon lane restrictions will be occurring this week.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - More Project Neon lane restrictions will be occurring this week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will make nightly lane restrictions along northbound and southbound Interstate 15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jan. 25 until Jan. 28 in Las Vegas.
 
The right lane of northbound Interstate 15 will be closed, just north of Sunset Road at Union Pacific Railroad Bridge from 7 p.m. Jan. 25 until 5 a.m. Jan. 26.
 
The right lane of southbound Interstate 15 will be closed at the Washington Avenue exit from 7 p.m. Jan. 26 until 5 a.m. Jan. 27.

The left shoulder onramp from southbound Interstate 15 to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed from 7 p.m. Jan. 26 until 5 a.m. Jan. 27.
 
The right lane of northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Spring Mountain Road from 7 p.m. Jan. 27 until 5 a.m. Jan. 28.

The right lane of northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Desert Inn Road from 7 p.m. Jan. 27 until 5 a.m. Jan. 28.
 
The closures are required for placing foundation footings and concrete support columns for active traffic management signs that are being erected as part of Project Neon -– a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

